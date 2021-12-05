Waxflower is a Brunswick “soundbar” modelled on the listening bars of Japan, where patrons relax with a glass of wine while listening to vinyl on high-end audio

For most bars, music is an afterthought — something to set the vibe or get people dancing, at most. Well, not all bars are Waxflower, a Br­unswick “soundbar” modelled on the listening bars of Japan, where patrons relax with a glass of wine while listening to vinyl on high-end audio equipment.

The Weston Street building even has its own musical history: it was a salsa studio before David O’Byrne and Jimmy Pham turned it into a bar. The pair are record collectors and DJs themselves, so they had no problems stumping up the cash for custom-made speakers from Tasmania’s Pitt & Giblin. The DJ booth is built into the bar, which is both an acoustically insulated space housing thousands of records and a functional place to make drinks.

On that note, the wines lean towards the natural, sustainable and biodynamic. “Anything we buy we do so with purpose," says O’Byrne, “and we must enjoy it ourselves!” There are ten-plus glass options on rotation and the full wine list fits on an A4 page; O’Byrne doesn’t want to force anyone through a 5kg wine list, and neither do we.

Head chef Damon McIvor (ex-Sun Moth, Fitzroy Town Hall) changes his Euro-leaning menu so frequently it’s not on the website. Expect snacks like kangaroo skewers with macadamia or Kangaroo Island marron in Champagne sauce.

