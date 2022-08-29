Time Out says

Wowee Zowee isn’t the kind of place you’d expect to find in Mornington, but boy does it spice up the chilled-out coastal area. The rock ‘n’ roll dive bar is open from Thursday to Saturday and welcomes walk-ins. While it does get pretty jamming, they do their best to let everyone in on the fun – “If we can fit you we will. If we can’t, don’t hate”. The sign out front sets out some ground rules: “Lovers only, no fighters. Be nice to your bartender. Respect each other. Listen to Motorhead,” and lastly, “No requests unless it's ‘Surrender’ by Cheap Trick.” Got it? Good.

Given the people behind it, it was bound to become the rocking spot down on the ‘Ninch. The four co-owners include drummer Clint Hyndman (Yellow Bird Cafe), Craig Baum (event guru), Cam Marshall (from Mornington’s Garagiste winery and Balcombe Gin) and Simon Tarlington (the executive chef for Jackalope and Doot Doot Doot).

If you want a bite, the menu basically offers up one of two options: fried things or burgers – with all the sides and toppings you could ask for. The buffalo wings are a staple, accompanied by blue cheese ranch. The fried chicken doesn’t muck around, made perfect with buttermilk to keep it tender but super crispy. The burgers are the main act, with options like the Chicken & Bacon Burger, or a ‘Broc & Roll’ Burger for the vegos. Special mention must be made to the side of tater tots, which bring the full American vibes to Mornington.

Depending on the night you’re having, there’s a little something for everyone by way of drinks. Given the bar’s credentials, there are affordable drops of wine from nearby wineries, as well as craft beers, cocktails that focus on local spirits and an extensive variety of single malt whiskey.

As you’d expect, the tunes have all the greats on rotation, with a constant backdrop of tracks from the 60s and 70s blaring at all times. Wowee also features cracking live acts, with musos heading down to play gigs and, if you’re lucky, take on some requests. It’s the recipe for a good night out in Mornington.