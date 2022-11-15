Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Yarra Falls

  • Bars
  • Melbourne
  1. Inside the bar it is very dark with people sitting around a curved bar drinking and being served by a waiter dressed in black with a mask on his face
    Photograph: Supplied/Yarra Falls
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Inside the bar it is very dimly lit and behind the bench there is a waterfall on the wall with small lights lighting it up
    Photograph: Supplied/Yarra Falls
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

The intimate space is found in one of the few, pre-Gold Rush buildings left in Melbourne, and champions First Nations produce and heritage

Brendan Keown, owner of new contemporary bar Yarra Falls, describes his new venture as being all about hot bread, cold drinks, cool tunes and great times, and we couldn’t agree more.  

Found in the heritage-listed Tavistock House – one of only a handful of pre-Gold Rush buildings left in Melbourne – the Flinders Lane bar works to weave stories of Melbourne into almost every element of its offering. It stands close to where the Yarra Falls once stood, a historic meeting place for many of the peoples of the Kulin Nation both pre-European settlement and after, which explains the indoor waterfall found inside the bar. 

The menu is small but mighty: think freshly shucked oysters, hot potato bread with butter, vegemite and cheese from the Yarra Valley. All the native produce and botanicals used are ethically sourced, with a focus on building authentic relationships with Indigenous-owned businesses. The rotating beer and wine list has been sourced from local, sustainable producers, including Fin Wines and Local Brewing Co., paired with spirits from across the globe. 

You’ll notice the playlist champions local Australian and First Nations artists, with Triple R supplying the tunes in the bathroom. To top it all off, they make sure to ‘pay the rent’ to the Koorie Heritage Trust every week. 

Keen to kick on? Check out the best late-night bars in Melbourne

Written by
Sanam Goodman

Details

Address:
381 Flinders Lane
Melbourne
3000
Opening hours:
Wed-Sat 5pm-1am
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.