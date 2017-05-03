6 reasons to go to the Time Out Melbourne Pub Awards

The awards are happening at Foresters Bar & Dining on Monday May 15 and a few public tickets are still available. Here’s why you should get along...

1. A great show

Melbourne’s pubs are wonderful and worth celebrating. And there’s nothing quite like the suspense of being there as the winners are announced. Be part of the celebrations as the industry’s leading lights are rewarded for a job well done; cheer on your favourite local to victory; and meet the people behind the city’s finest establishments. And of course, you’ll be among the first to know the results.

2. Ace food and drinks

Canapés served on the night will include braised lamb cigars, mini rabbit pies, mirin cured salmon and more. There will be beer, wine and spirits available too. It’s all included in the bargain ticket price of $45 + BF.



3. Mighty Duke and the Lords

The toe-tappin’ calypso sounds of Mighty Duke and the Lords will take over once the Awards ceremony has concluded. Having dropped their debut album at the start of the year, these trop-pop masters will put on a show to make you hit the d-floor.

4. Win cool prizes

During the night there will be plenty of chances to take home loot, including beer (obvs) and vouchers to use at the award-winning pubs. Score!

5. A free advance copy of the Time Out Melbourne Pubs Issue

The June issue of Time Out Melbourne is packed as always with things to do in this great city all month long, plus there’s a special emphasis on Melbourne’s best pubs. All the nominees and winners of the Time Out Pub Awards will be reviewed, plus there’s a wealth of great recommendations of pubs around the city for every occasion.

6. Pull a hot bartender

Hey, you never know. The drinks will be flowing, the winners will be in a good mood, and the rest will be seeking a bit of consolation.

Book your tickets for the Time Out Pub Awards.