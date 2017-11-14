A Harry Potter pop-up shop has arrived in Melbourne

A Harry Potter-devoted gift shop has popped up at Myer in the CBD, making it your one-stop-shop for gifts, toys and gadgets inspired by the perennially loved boy wizard character and his mythical creatures and adventurous mates. Accio Harry Potter gifts!

Located in Myer's Giftorium (the department store's Christmas-themed top level) the mini-specialty shop has everything from HP Cluedo and Hermione's wand to Quidditch goggles (an essential, obviously) and Sorting Hats. While this isn't quite as exciting news for Potter fans as the announcement that Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is coming to Melbourne, it is a good spot to grab knick-knacks and presents that celebrate one of fiction's most loved characters, in the lead-up to Christmas.

Located at Myer CBD, 314-336 Bourke St, Melbourne 3000. Mon-Wed 9am-7pm; Thu 9am-9pm; Fri 9am-8pm; Sat 9am-7pm; Sun 10am-7pm.