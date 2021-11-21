Melbourne
Chef preparing sushi at Minamishima
Photograph: Graham Denholm

12 Melbourne experiences that make amazing gifts

Instead of shopping for baubles and trinkets that will just sit on a shelf, give the gift of a one-of-a-kind experience

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier
If you're feeling that Christmas shopping panic and are inching closer towards just buying a million candles and boxes of chocolates and calling it a day, this list is for you. Let's be real: nobody really wants a printed mug or a kitschy novelty gift. Instead of wasting your money on things that will just collect dust on someone's shelf (and likely end up at their next garage sale), consider getting them a fun experience instead.

We all know that Melbourne has a vibrant art and theatre scene, so if your friend loves going to plays or has been itching to check out some upcoming exhibitions, get them a membership or a voucher to their favourite gallery or theatre. If they have a taste for the finer things, we've also rounded up some fun winery, distillery and fine dining experiences that they're sure to love. Scroll down for the full list of gifts that we reckon will actually get some use. 

We know men can often be tricky to shop for, so we've put together a list of 10 awesome gifts for men. And we know that funds can be tight around the holidays, so here is a list of gifts under $30

Shops in Melbourne

Membership to the NGV
Photographer: Charlotte Ambrose

Membership to the NGV

  • Art
  • Southbank

Cost: From $110 through the NGV website

Give the gift of world-class art by purchasing a membership to Australia's oldest and most popular art museum. While it is free to visit the NGV's permanent collection, membership holders will receive discounted and priority entry to all NGV ticketed exhibitions, a free exhibition ticket, a subscription to NGV Magzine, access to the member's lounges, and discounts at NGV stores, dining and parking facilities. 

 

Gift voucher for the Break Room
Photograph: Supplied

Gift voucher for the Break Room

  • Things to do
  • Sports
  • Collingwood

Cost: From $60, through the Break Room website

Shopping for a friend who's been going through a hard time? Help them let off some steam by getting them a voucher for a session at the Break Room, a venue that openly encourages you to destroy objects. They can suit up, grab a baseball bat and head into the rooms to throw, bash, smash and break plates and glassware. They can even BYO things to destroy, like printers or things that remind them of an ex. 

Lunch or dinner voucher for two from Lake House
Photograph: Mark Chew/Visit Victoria

Lunch or dinner voucher for two from Lake House

  • Restaurants
  • European
  • Daylesford
  • price 4 of 4

Cost: $350 for a lunch or dinner voucher for two, through the Lake House website

Located on the shores of Lake Daylesford, this ultra-fine diner is surrounded by gorgeous country gardens. It's an absolute must-visit for those keen on exploring regional cuisine and tasting some of the best produce and products that local suppliers have to offer. If you have a friend who loves fine dining, this gift voucher is sure to be appreciated. 

 

Food and wine experience at Oakridge Wines
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Food and wine experience at Oakridge Wines

  • Restaurants
  • Coldstream
  • price 3 of 4

Cost: Vouchers at a value of your choice, through the Oakridge website

This award-winning winery, cellar door and restaurant located in the heart of the Yarra Valley is a must-visit for wine and food lovers. If you don't have the budget to give someone a full voucher to cover the cost of their meal, this is a good option for a present because Oakridge allows you to purchase a voucher at a value of your choice.

Skydiving session from iFly
Photograph: Ryan Flood

Skydiving session from iFly

  • Things to do
  • Sports
  • Essendon Fields

Cost: From $79, through the iFly website

Help your friends soar into the new year with an indoor skydiving experience at iFly. It basically provides all the thrills of skydiving without any of the terror of actually leaping out of a plane. The vouchers can be sent via email to the recipient, eliminating any postage panic over the festive season. 

 

Gift voucher for a waterway tour with Kayak Melbourne
Photograph: Supplied/Kayak Melbourne

Gift voucher for a waterway tour with Kayak Melbourne

  • Things to do
  • Walks and tours
  • Docklands

Cost: From $82, through the Kayak Melbourne website

Kayak Melbourne specialises in guided kayak tours that take guests along the Yarra River between Victoria Harbour and Melbourne Park. Even if you've explored the CBD heaps of times, it's a totally different experience when you're checking out the skyline from the vantage point of the Yarra. Several voucher options are available, starting from $82. 

 

Winemaking membership for Noisy Ritual
Photograph: Carmen Zammit

Winemaking membership for Noisy Ritual

  • Bars
  • Wineries
  • Brunswick

Cost: $450 per person through the Noisy Ritual website

Noisy Ritual, an urban winery in Melbourne's Brunswick East, operates on a "grape to glass" philosophy. The venue features a bar, a bottleshop and a workshop with a production line. If your mate loves a glass of vino, give them the gift of seeing behind the curtain with a winemaking membership. The membership includes access to three winemaking workshops, three barrel tasting sessions, six vintage bottles and a 20 per cent discount on Noisy Ritual wines for one year. 

Cocktail masterclass from the Distiller
The Distiller

Cocktail masterclass from the Distiller

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Northcote

Cost: from $45, through the Distiller website

From the team behind Grainshaker Australian Vodka and Ned Australian Whisky, the Distiller bar is an educational space and cocktail bar that heroes Australian producers. Visitors are invited to sample Grainshaker and Ned whisky flights or taste straight from the copper pot still; learn about the infusion process; make their own uniquely flavoured vodka; and there’s cocktail making classes, too. Learn how to shake up variations of some of your favourite cocktails or about the history of some of your favourite spirits. 

Voucher for the Melbourne Theatre Company
Photograph: Benjamin Healley/Melbourne Theatre Company

Voucher for the Melbourne Theatre Company

  • Theatre
  • Southbank

Cost: From $5 and up, through the MTC website

Give the gift of a night at the theatre with a gift voucher from the Melbourne Theatre Company. The recipient can look forward to using the voucher for upcoming productions including Fun HomeTouching the Void and The Sound Inside. Plus, this gift helps ensure that the MTC can continue to deliver high-quality productions for generations to come. 

Read more
