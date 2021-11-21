12 Melbourne experiences that make amazing gifts

If you're feeling that Christmas shopping panic and are inching closer towards just buying a million candles and boxes of chocolates and calling it a day, this list is for you. Let's be real: nobody really wants a printed mug or a kitschy novelty gift. Instead of wasting your money on things that will just collect dust on someone's shelf (and likely end up at their next garage sale), consider getting them a fun experience instead.

We all know that Melbourne has a vibrant art and theatre scene, so if your friend loves going to plays or has been itching to check out some upcoming exhibitions, get them a membership or a voucher to their favourite gallery or theatre. If they have a taste for the finer things, we've also rounded up some fun winery, distillery and fine dining experiences that they're sure to love. Scroll down for the full list of gifts that we reckon will actually get some use.

We know men can often be tricky to shop for, so we've put together a list of 10 awesome gifts for men. And we know that funds can be tight around the holidays, so here is a list of gifts under $30.