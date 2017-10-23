A huge Marvel exhibition is coming to Melbourne

Gearing up for Thor: Ragnarok? Well you’ll soon be able to get your superhero fix IRL when a world-class Avengers exhibition hits Melbourne early next year.

Marvel’s Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. is an immersive experience that integrates science and NASA developed technology with movie based props – basically you’ll be diving headfirst into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the shared comic book universe that encompasses all your favourite jacked up superheroes: Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Hulk, Thor and more.

The Avengers will assemble (!) at Federation Square in March 2018 in a purpose-built 2500m2 structure. Here you’ll be able to get your hands on an extensive range of Avengers props including Captain America’s uniform and shield, Iron Man’s MK 45 suit, the Hulkbuster suit (which, we’re assuming, is just ripped jeans?) and Thor’s infamous hammer.

Having toured New York, Seoul, Paris, Las Vegas and most recently Brisbane, Marvel’s Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. (an acronym for Science, Training and Tactical Intelligence Operative Network) lets visitors simulate recruitment as if they were training as agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. The exhibition will feature a dose of science and technology provided by NASA to amplify the scientific themes that are central to Marvel's storytelling, all in an effort to encourage STEM pathways for high school students.

Dates are still TBC but you can sign up for news updates on the Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. website.