A Michelin-starred street food vendor is coming to Melbourne

Street food and Michelin stars might not seem the likeliest of bedfellows but Hawker Chan sure makes it work. The Singaporean street food outlet is coming to the Melbourne this December and with it your chance to taste the cheapest Michelin-starred meal you can get.

The Hawker Chan story began in 2016 when chef Chan Hon Meng’s street food stall earned a star in Michelin’s Singapore guide. Known for its Hong Kong style soya chicken and rice, Hawker Chan soon teamed up with Hersing Culinary and started opening proper restaurants across Asia. On December 8 it will be Melbourne’s turn.

Expect a feeding frenzy as guests take advantage of cheap as chips soya chicken and sticky char siu pork. The Melbourne restaurant on Lonsdale Street will accommodate around 100 patrons but don’t expect typical Michelin-star service: Hawker Chan doesn’t do reservations or table service.

Drop into Hawker Chan on 157 Lonsdale Street from December 8 for a dollar menu we can really get behind.