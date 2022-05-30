Delhi Streets may be named in honour of India’s capital, but its menu criss-crosses the country. South India is represented by the dosas (thin crisp pancakes made from fermented batter), while Mumbai’s famed pav bhaji (vegetable curry served with soft bread rolls) makes an appearance. Be sure to try the pani puri – those crisp, hollow miniscule dough shells with tamarind mint water poured inside. You won't regret it.
Melbourne's brimming with cheap eats, and we know where to find them. We've rounded up the best places to satisfy your cravings without breaking the bank. We're talking a meal for under $20 at some of the best spots around town, so you can save your pennies for something a little more spenny (and for that, you can check out our guide to Melbourne's best restaurants – trust us, they're worth saving up for).