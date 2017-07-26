A pop-up winter wine bar is coming to a CBD laneway

Can’t make it to the sunny wine region of Rutherglen for your vino fix? Not to worry, the winemakers are coming to you this winter.

A pop-up wine bar will set up shop in a Melbourne laneway this August for a very special three-day wine event they’re calling Rutherglen in the City. Running from Friday August 25 to Sunday August 27, punters can dip their toes in Rutherglen’s best drops when they set up shop at The Strand Melbourne’s Driver Lane.

The pop-up comes from the Winemakers of Rutherglen, a collective of 19 wineries from the historic wine region in north-east Victoria. Throughout the weekend, Driver Lane will be transformed into a winter wine bar, complete with fairy lights, wine barrels, Aussie foliage, acoustic tunes and even a mock cellar door.

Wine enthusiasts can meet with the winemakers, sample a selection of wines and dig into some of the region’s best offerings, including Muscat and Durif varietals. Entry is free and there will be complimentary cellar door tastings with food and wine at bar prices.