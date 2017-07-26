A toast bar is opening in Melbourne next week

Look it’s no avo-latte, but we reckon this might just take the #peakMelbourne crown. Next week an espresso bar is opening in the CBD and – get this – they’re specialising in toast.

Kings and Knaves will be located at the top end of Williams Street and will be serving top notch brews from All Press Espresso. For the less caffeine addicted, there will also be locally sourced masala chai and hot chocolate from Mörk Chocolate.

Now, about that toast. Sure, serving toast might seem a little pedestrian (even the most incompetent cook can whip up some vegemite soldiers) but Kings and Knaves have a hook: they’re serving specialty toast on fresh Noisette Bakery bread.

There’s the prosciutto (prosciutto, roasted cherry tomatoes, basil, mozzarella and rocket on white sourdough), smoked salmon (smoked salmon, St David’s Dairy crème fraiche, horseradish, rocket, capers and Mt Zero lemon oil on seeded sourdough) and even a sweet one with house made berry compote, St David’s natural yoghurt, crushed pistachio and Rooftop Honey served on a spiced fruit loaf.

We’ll toast to that.