A train line from Melbourne’s CBD to the airport is officially on its way

Huge news: the Andrews government has today announced that a train line to Melbourne Airport is officially on the cards.

The Age has reported that a rail link between Southern Cross station and Tullamarine airport will be underway within 10 years, according to premier Daniel Andrews. It’s estimated that construction of the airport line will have begun when the new Metro tunnel opens in 2026.

Discussions surrounding the airport rail link have coincided with talks about opening up tracks in Melbourne’s west, as well as the congestion on the Geelong and Ballarat V/Line networks.

We’ve been long promised a train line to the airport, but Daniel Andrews is quick to note that the new rail link won’t just be a straight shot from the city to the airport. “It can’t just be an expensive funnel for tourists and business people between the CBD and airport,” says Andrews. Rather, they’re hoping the new link will unlock high-speed rail to western and northern Victoria.

Both the Andrews and Turnbull governments have recently committed $30 million to an airport rail study, with hopes to consider both turning the western suburbs’ V/Line network from diesel to electric, and a new track between Southern Cross and Sunshine station.

Via The Age.