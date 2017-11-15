Melbourne’s controversial new sky rail comes with 17km of parkland

If you caught the Cranbourne/Pakenham line to work this morning your view is about to get a whole lot greener. Earlier this year big changes were announced to Melbourne’s busiest train line, including the removal of nine level crossings and the construction of an elevated “sky” rail. Now it has been revealed that the upgrade also comes with a green bonus: 17kms of parkland and recreation areas.

Between Caulfield and Dandenong stations Public Transport Victoria will be constructing parks, rock climbing walls, skate parks, playgrounds, dog parks, sports courts and a cycling path between Monash University’s Caulfield campus and Eastlink. Around 4,000 native trees will also be planted, and there are plans to grow creepers on the elevated rail viaducts.

Photograph: Supplied

In addition to the new parklands there will also be 430 extra car parks created across the Carnegie, Hughesdale, Huntingdale, Clayton and Noble Park stations with the new rail line and stations allowing for longer trains. Meaning you might be able to experience sitting down on your evening commute for once.

However, the rail upgrade has proven controversial with some groups saying the rail line should go underground and the works have naturally caused disruptions to the train line.

The new parklands will be revealed after the completion of the Cranbourne/Pakenham rail line upgrade due mid 2019.

In the meantime, you can visit one of Melbourne's internationally recognised parks or see where your train route sits on our definitive ranking of Melbourne's train lines.