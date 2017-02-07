Attica's Ben Shewry makes lunches with non-profit Two Good

Two Good, the social enterprise that sends meals to charity organisations for every lunch-in-a-jar sold, has teamed up with Attica head chef Ben Shewry for its latest round of lunches. The company, which last year launched through a partnership with Deliveroo, delivers healthy lunches in jars around the Melbourne CBD every Tuesday and for every lunch purchased, Two Good also donates another meal to a domestic violence shelter in Melbourne and Sydney.

For his contribution to Two Good, Shewry has crafted a summer-appropriate kimchi salad with chicken and soba noodles ($14) available in both Melbourne and Sydney via Deliveroo. In a statement, Two Good founder Rob Caslick says, “We know from working with survivors of domestic violence that small things count. This is why we work with Australia’s greatest chefs to design meals that demonstrate worth. We’re grateful to have a delicious lunch from Ben Shewry on our menu, and delivery made possible through our partnership with Deliveroo.”

Previously, Two Good has collaborated with chefs including Neil Perry, Yotam Ottolenghi, George Calombaris, and Kylie Kwong. As well as donating lunches, Two Good also employs women from partner Melbourne organisations Safe Futures, YWCA, and St Mary's House of Welcome to help make the healthy lunches.

Order your Two Good Tuesday lunch here.