Banana Bus is back to take you to festivals across Victoria this summer

They’re the two words that strike fear into the heart of any festival goer; designated driver. It’s not a fun job but it’s an important one. Every festival season, punters roll the dice – whether they mean to or not – and drive home after a hectic weekend of partying, unsure of whether they're over the limit. But all that is about to change.

Banana Bus is hitting the road again this year, making sure you get to and from your favourite festival safely without having to worry about finding a ride, or choosing a designated driver. These transport champions are returning with an expanded route, hitting 15 festivals across the state. You can catch a ride to Falls Festival down in Lorne, Groovin’ The Moo over in Bendigo or get lost in the hills at the Grampians Music Festival. Just like your mum did before you were a functioning and independent adult, Banana Bus will pick you up and drop you off, making sure you get where you’re going and back safely and comfortably.

Don’t worry if you live out of the city; Banana Bus offers pick-up points stretching from Coburg to Frankston and everywhere in between. There’s even a special interstate service departing from Sydney Central Station, for all those north of the border who were lucky enough to snag a ticket to UNIFY.

Also getting on board the bus are Pure Paw Paw who will provide complimentary paw paw ointment for your sunburnt nose, back or whatever else you might have left uncovered. Their products will feature in the festival goodie bag that comes complimentary with your bus ticket that will ensure you stay on your feet until the last band leaves the stage.

Tickets start from $80 and are available on the app. Chuck in a few extra dollarydoos and you can secure yourself some additional luggage space for your extra large esky, for festival costume or your friend who came out of the mosh a little worse for wear.