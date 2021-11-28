Melbourne
Gaytimes Festival
Photograph: Supplied

Melbourne Summer Festival Guide

Slap on some sunscreen and raise a doof stick to the hotly anticipated return of festival season

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier
Melburnians live and breathe live music, and the lack of it in the last year was devastating. Thankfully, those days are behind us and our favourite acts are hard at work to make up for the lost time. We can once again look forward to the joy of gathering our closest mates for a jam-packed line-up, a round of cold drinks and a boogie on the dancefloor. 

To help ensure you make the most of these summer months, we've rounded up the best summer music festivals happening in Melbourne. Have a gander, shout out in the group chat and get to planning. 

For when you have no money post-festival, check out some of Melbourne's best free activities.

The best summer festivals

Let Them Eat Cake

1. Let Them Eat Cake

  • Music
  • Music festivals
  • Werribee South

Hosted on the beautifully manicured gardens of Werribee Mansion, you can look forward to an absolutely hectic roster of artists. The line-up is full of reliable party starters like quirky electronic duo Confidence Man, the famed Northeast Party House, UK DJ Hidden Spheres and disco superstar Late Nite Tuff Guy

Summer Camp Festival
Photograph: Supplied | Years & Years

3. Summer Camp Festival

  • Music
  • Music festivals
  • Burnley

The inaugural Summer Camp Festival, Australia’s first touring pride festival, has just dropped a whopping debut line-up – Years & Years (aka actor, singer, man of the moment Olly Alexander) is joined by New Orleans’ hip hop and electro queen Big Freedia, and the indie songstress queen hailing from New Zealand, Ladyhawke, along with some of the biggest names in Aussie music. We’re talking power twin duo the Veronicas, pop powerhouse Cub Sport, electro-pop party starters Confidence Man, chart-topping producer Young Franco, New Zealand rapper JessB, alt-pop breakout Sycco and more.

Pitch Music & Arts Festival
Photograph: Rodney Favola

4. Pitch Music & Arts Festival

  • Music
  • Music festivals
  • Grampians

Pitch was one of the last camping festivals to go ahead in Victoria back in March 2020, just days before the pandemic took off in Australia. And now, Pitch will be making waves as one of the first camping festivals to return post-lockdown. 

The festival will take place over the course of four days at the tranquil foothills of the Grampian Plains. The electronic-heavy line-up features heavy-hitters like Dj SeinfeldPeachSkin on SkinDenis Sulta and Floating Points

Melbourne Music Week
Photograph: Supplied

5. Melbourne Music Week

  • Music
  • Music festivals
  • Melbourne

If you’re keen to support Melbourne’s vibrant local music industry by catching up on all of the gigs that you missed out on during lockdown, there couldn’t be a better way than by attending Melbourne Music Week. Rest up in preparation for a jam-packed ten-day program featuring more than 300 artists across more than 65 events.

So Frenchy So Chic
Photograph: LIZ SUNSHINE

6. So Frenchy So Chic

  • Music
  • Music festivals
  • Werribee South

Calling all Francophiles: this annual summer party replete with French food, wine and music is celebrating its tenth anniversary next year, and you've been invited. This February, snack on French cheeses, raise a glass of Champagne and dance the day away to a diverse line-up of French musicians. Get ready to listen to a diverse range of genres spanning from pop, funk, jazz, disco, hip-hop and popular French dance hits.

Sunset Sounds
Photograph: Sunset Sounds

7. Sunset Sounds

  • Music
  • Music venues
  • Coldstream

None other than Australian music royalty Daryl Braithwaite will be headlining one-day music festival Sunset Sounds in February 2022. Other artists include Ian Moss, Kate Ceberano, Russell Morris, the Black Sorrows, Richard Clapton, Ross Wilson, Thirsty Merc, Chocolate Starfish, Jack Jones and the Chantoozies, along with ABBA tribute act Bjorn Again.

For the Love
Photograph: Supplied

8. For the Love

  • Music
  • Music festivals
  • St Kilda West

For the third time, For the Love festival is headed to St Kilda, with the one-day festival setting up at the palm-tree covered and heritage-listed Catani Gardens. This year, the line-up includes DJ and producer Dom Dolla, who has delivered remixes for artists like Dua Lipa, Calvin Harris and Flight Facilities, as well as Crooked Colours, a three-piece band from Perth. Triple J darling Mallrat will also be taking the stage, as well as millennial rapper Allday who has steadily been climbing the charts since he got his big break back in 2014. 

Make the most of summer

20 things to do this summer in Melbourne for guaranteed good times
Photograph: Ian Laidlaw

20 things to do this summer in Melbourne for guaranteed good times

  • Things to do

Once again, Australia’s cultural capital delivers a stellar city-wide line-up this summer. From live music at the zoo to late night art and sound installations across the city, there’s plenty to explore. For more fun in the sun, see our lists of the best rooftop bars in Melbourne and outdoor cinemas – and when it's seriously boiling, go for a swim in one of these beaches, pools or lakes.

