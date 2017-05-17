Barb from Stranger Things is coming to Melbourne in July for Oz Comic-Con

As much as the makers and actors in hit television shows might try to predict what viewers' reactions will be once the episodes are released, there's no telling which characters will become cult favourites. And for Stranger Things – the Netflix sci-fi horror series which became one of the biggest shows of 2016 – that cult favourite character was Barb.

The short version here is that Shannon Purser, who plays the best friend of lead teen Nancy Wheeler, is headlining Oz Comic-Con on July 1-2 in Melbourne. If you haven't seen the show, then scroll to the bottom now or forever be spoiled.

So here's the long version: Barb's untimely demise in Stranger Things sparked internet outrage, spawning the #JusticeForBarb movement that was embraced by fans and celebrities alike. Barb also became an unlikely '80s fashion inspiration (who else felt like a Barb costume was second only to Eleven in Halloween costume popularity last year?).

Sadly, in a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon, David Harbour (who plays Chief Jim Hopper) confirmed that Barb is "fully dead," but that "there will be justice for Barb" – whatever that means. These days, Purser plays another high school student, Ethel Muggs, in the Netflix show Riverdale.

At Oz Comic-Con, you'll have the chance to ask Shannon Purser all of your burning questions, and (for an extra fee) get photos and autographs.

She'll be joined by a host of other big names in pop culture, including Sherilyn Fenn (who played Audrey Horne in Twin Peaks), Aly Michalka and Rahul Kohli from iZombie, Daniel Gillies from The Vampire Diaries, Zach McGowan from The 100 and Elden Henson from The Hunger Games. In addition, there'll be interviews with comic artists, gaming zones and family activities.

Oz Comic-Con hits Melbourne on July 1-2. Tickets are now on sale – visit the website for updates.