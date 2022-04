Melbourne is about to get a lot more Instagrammable with the opening of Happy Place. The larger-than-life immersive exhibition is an influencer's dream. Grab a friend to take with you, this is an experience that is meant to be shared both IRL and on the grid. You'll need someone to take cute pictures of you in the world's largest confetti dome, someone to play six-foot-tall noughts and crosses with, and someone to help you in and out of the rubber ducky bathtub (and do the same for them).