BKK is doing bottomless Aperol Spritz brunches every Sunday

When casual Vietnamese restaurant Saigon Sally closed its doors a few months back to make way for a new Thai restaurant called BKK, we were initially a little dubious. Could BKK live up to the tasty four-year legacy that Saigon Sally bequeathed? Apparently so.

BKK will carry on Saigon Sally’s legacy by hosting a bottomless Thai brunch every Sunday from 12pm. For $69 a head, guests will be able to try a selection of five share-style brunch dishes as well as two hours of unlimited beer, bubbles and Aperol Spritzes. Bottomless Aperol Spritzes? Hello, summer!

Brunchers will be able to enjoy a selection of BKK favourites including grilled pork skewers with soy, white pepper, condensed milk glaze and Nam Jim Jaew; rice noodles with prawns; and shredded chicken served with green mango, prawns, peanuts and herbs.

Don’t want to share? We don’t blame you. There’s also the option to order à la carte and you can add on two hours of unlimited booze for $35 per person.

Head along to BKK, at 2 Duke Street in Windsor. Bottomless brunch runs every Sunday from 12pm onwards.