  • Blog
  • Restaurants
0 Love It
Save it

BKK is doing bottomless Aperol Spritz brunches every Sunday

By Rebecca Russo Posted: Tuesday November 21 2017, 10:14am

BKK is doing bottomless Aperol Spritz brunches every Sunday
Photograph: Supplied

When casual Vietnamese restaurant Saigon Sally closed its doors a few months back to make way for a new Thai restaurant called BKK, we were initially a little dubious. Could BKK live up to the tasty four-year legacy that Saigon Sally bequeathed? Apparently so.

BKK will carry on Saigon Sally’s legacy by hosting a bottomless Thai brunch every Sunday from 12pm. For $69 a head, guests will be able to try a selection of five share-style brunch dishes as well as two hours of unlimited beer, bubbles and Aperol Spritzes. Bottomless Aperol Spritzes? Hello, summer!

Brunchers will be able to enjoy a selection of BKK favourites including grilled pork skewers with soy, white pepper, condensed milk glaze and Nam Jim Jaew; rice noodles with prawns; and shredded chicken served with green mango, prawns, peanuts and herbs.  

Don’t want to share? We don’t blame you. There’s also the option to order à la carte and you can add on two hours of unlimited booze for $35 per person.

Head along to BKK, at 2 Duke Street in Windsor. Bottomless brunch runs every Sunday from 12pm onwards.  

Summer's here: grab a drink with a view at one of Melbourne's best rooftop bars.

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Rebecca Russo 90 Posts

Rebecca is Time Out Melbourne's associate editor. She spends her free time stalking dogs and worrying about the language barriers of time travel. Follow her on Twitter @beckrusso.