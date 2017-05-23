Dream job alert: Guide Dogs Victoria are on the lookout for puppy raisers

As any dog-lover can attest, being surrounded by puppers 24/7 is kind of a dream scenario. I’m certain there’s some kind of scientific proof that says having dedicated puppy time leads to a reduction in stress and anxiety – and how could it not? These lovable, dopey creatures are always on the hunt for their next butt scratch, meal or slobbery tennis ball.

Our love of these furry creatures ultimately means we’re always on the hunt for excuses to hang out with more dogs. Case in point: signing up for Guide Dogs Australia’s puppy raising program.

Fun fact: Guide Dogs Australia were just voted Australia’s most trusted Charity Brand for 2017. With the announcement comes an important time for Guide Dogs Victoria as they’ve got 20 gorgeous puppies desperately seeking families to raise them.

Being a puppy raiser is all about nurturing puppies as they grow into guide dogs. It involves caring for a potential guide dog pupper from around seven weeks of age until they return to Guide Dogs Vic at around 12 months.

As a puppy raiser, you’ll receive ongoing support and instructions on how best to look after these delightful creatures. The main goal of the program is to nurture them (aka receive as many slobbery kisses as possible) so that they become confident, well socialised with humans and not readily distracted. These dogs will then go on to provide essential companionship and independence for so many people.

To learn more about becoming a puppy raiser head to Guide Dogs Victoria’s website.

And now, what you're all here for... gratuitous shots of puppies!!!

Photograph: Supplied

Photograph: Supplied

Photograph: Supplied

*heart explodes*