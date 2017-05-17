  • Blog
Ed Sheeran adds extra stadium shows to his Australian tour

By Rose Johnstone Posted: Wednesday May 17 2017, 1:00pm

If there's one thing to know about British crooner Ed Sheeran, it's that the guy knows how to sell out huge shows. Tickets to his nation-wide run of stadium performances in March next year aren't even on sale yet, but hundreds of thousands of fans have already been snapping 'em up in the pre-sales. 

So if you're in love with the shape of Sheeran, then good news: he's doubled the number of shows across the country, including one in Melbourne and one in Sydney, where he'll be sure to play tracks from his chart-smashing third album ÷ (Divide) as well as plenty of his other hits. At 14 shows, Sheeran now shares the title of most dates in an Australian and New Zealand tour with AC/DC. 

These shows will see Sheeran perform with just his guitar and effect pedals. Tickets to his stripped-back shows go on sale Tuesday May 23 at staggered times; visit the website for more information

