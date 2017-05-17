Ed Sheeran adds extra stadium shows to his Australian tour

If there's one thing to know about British crooner Ed Sheeran, it's that the guy knows how to sell out huge shows. Tickets to his nation-wide run of stadium performances in March next year aren't even on sale yet, but hundreds of thousands of fans have already been snapping 'em up in the pre-sales.

So if you're in love with the shape of Sheeran, then good news: he's doubled the number of shows across the country, including one in Melbourne and one in Sydney, where he'll be sure to play tracks from his chart-smashing third album ÷ (Divide) as well as plenty of his other hits. At 14 shows, Sheeran now shares the title of most dates in an Australian and New Zealand tour with AC/DC.

These shows will see Sheeran perform with just his guitar and effect pedals. Tickets to his stripped-back shows go on sale Tuesday May 23 at staggered times; visit the website for more information.