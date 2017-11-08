Elizabeth Street is getting a pop-up park over summer

Great news green fiends! A pop-up park will be opening on the eastern side of Elizabeth Street’s southern end this summer.

The 375 sqm pop-up park will be located between Flinders Lane and Flinders Street and be fitted out with trees, planter boxes, artificial turf and moveable furniture. The City of Melbourne anticipates that the footpath – which is accessed by more than 9,300 people in morning peak – will become a venue for small-scale events as well as some general summer sun soaking.

If you recall, this section of greened-up public space was initially announced as part of a wider transformation of the city called the Urban Forest Fund. The City of Melbourne announced this $1.2 million upgrade back in May, with the expectation to create a greener, more liveable city. The upgrade also allocated funds for a fully upgraded, pedestrianised southern end of Elizabeth Street which would cease southbound traffic and include a new pedestrian area.

This permanent upgrade has actually been postponed for 12 months to accommodate a new development on the corner of Flinders Lane and Elizabeth Street, which is set to contain redeveloped childcare facilities and three new retail outposts. So while this pop-up park isn't permanent, we'll still be able to enjoy some green in our concrete jungle while the weather's nice.

The park will be open from December 2017 to February 2018 – book your lunch dates accordingly.