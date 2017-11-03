Arbory Bar’s pop-up floating bar is back for summer

Oh buoy! The team behind massive outdoor eatery and beer garden Arbory Bar and Eatery have today confirmed they’ll be bringing back their famed floating bar and restaurant Arbory Afloat for summer.

The giant nautical-themed floating pontoon will moor itself alongside Arbory’s permanent fixture along platform 13 of Flinders Street Station on the north side of the Yarra River. The Arbory crew have upped the stakes this year too – the floating bar now measures 50 metres in length and has a capacity for 407 guests at a time (that’s almost 300 more than last time).

Photograph: Supplied

As well as boasting 360-degree views of the Yarra River and the CBD skyline, Arbory Afloat has an extensive cocktail list (think fruit driven cocktails and lots of dark liquors) and a Mediterranean wine list that's perfect for an after-work tipple. Hungry? You can dig into a fresh fish and seafood, woodfired pizzas and house-made gelato too. Entertainment will come by way of local DJs Chico G and Simon TK, who’ll be soundtracking your balmy evenings all throughout summer.

Mark it in your diaries: Arbory Afloat officially opens on Wednesday November 15 and will be open from 11am-1am, seven days a week, until February 2018. Don’t miss the boat!