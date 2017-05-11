Fitzroy cocktail bar The Everleigh is temporarily closing

You can stop panicking now, The Everleigh will only be closing temporarily to make way for renovations after six years of operating on Gertrude Street. The main bar will be shut from Sunday May 14, but while works are underway to give the bar a new look, The Elk Room will still be open for a series of special events that will be open to public.

The Everleigh will reopen on Thursday June 1, so you won't have to go without their signature Negronis for too long. But if you happen to miss the moody cocktail bar, head up to The Elk Room on these dates for a tipple or two.

- Sunday May 14: Open 5pm-1am, live Bluegrass band from 8.30pm

- Monday May 15: Tiki-themed 'Farewell to Summer' party, open 6pm-1am

- Tuesday May 16: Open 5pm-1am

- Sunday May 21: Open 5pm-1am, live Bluegrass band from 8.30pm

- Monday May 22: The Everleigh’s Classic Cocktail Book Club (RSVP required) 6.30-8.30pm. Regular service from 8.30pm-1am.

- Tuesday May 23: Classic Movies and Cocktails 6pm-1am. Tickets available online from May 15.

- Wednesday May 24: Open 5pm-1am, live Blues band from 8.30pm

- Thursday May 25: Open 5pm-1am

- Friday May 26: Open 5pm-1am

- Saturday May 27: Open 5pm-1am, Jazz band from 8.30pm

- Sunday May 28:Open 5pm-1am, live Bluegrass band from 8.30pm

- Monday May 29: Open 5pm-1am

- Tuesday May 30: Open 9.30pm-1am

- Wednesday May 31: Open 5pm-1am, live Blues band from 8.30pm