Five of the best premium economy cabins going round

We're just going to say it: there's really no need to dish out dollars on an upgraded ticket when you can get a business class-style experience in Premium Economy these days. Get your fancy fix on these top airlines.

1. Air New Zealand

In Premium Economy, expect comfortable leather seats that are 49cm wide, recline up to 23cm and have a pitch (ie distance between seats) of 104cm. The dining experience is on par with Business Class.

2. British Airways

BA flights to Singapore and London from Sydney all feature the latest World Traveller Plus (Premium Economy) cabin. Seats have a pitch of 96cm and are 47cm wide, and you’ll get a 27cm touchscreen TV and noise-cancelling headphones.

3. Qantas

The new Qantas Premium features a seat that’s ten per cent wider than before, 25 percent larger high-definition TVs, five storage compartments, and a business class-style food and wine experience.

4. Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines’ premium dining experience has the ‘book the cook’ offering where you can choose your meal up to 24 hours before flying and match your dishes with top quality wines.

5. Virgin Australia

On the Boeing 777-300ERs that service Los Angeles from Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney, there’s a greater recline than before, along with 104.1cm seat pitch (one of the largest in the sky) and a full-plated meal service in the style of Business Class, with dishes from chef Luke Mangan.

Try them out on your way to five of the world's hottest neighbourhoods.