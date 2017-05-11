Gelato Messina is turning into Twin Peaks' Double R Diner for one day only

From trivia nights to screenings, it seems everyone is getting onto the Twin Peaks revival train lately – and who could blame them. Now, it's Gelato Messina's turn.

To celebrate new episodes of David Lynch’s surreal crime drama hitting streaming service Stan this month, Gelato Messina's Richmond store will be transforming into Twin Peaks’ Double R Diner for one day only. While it remains to be seen whether we’ll see Shelly and Norma pouring impromptu coffee, it's clear Messina will be putting on a show even fussy Nadine would be proud of.

Head down on Thursday May 22 for a scoop – Messina has created three different Twin Peaks themed flavours, and if you’re one of the first 50 fans through the door you can score a free slice of their limited edition cherry gelato pie.

They’ll be serving from noon until Cooper eats it all they run out.

Gelato Messina Richmond

164 Swan Street, Richmond

Thursday May 22

Noon-4pm; 5-10pm