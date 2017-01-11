Huxtaburger is making ice cream burgers this summer

... and they're the bomb diggity.

Better known for their cheeseburgers, Huxtaburger is making mini ice cream burgers that make killer desserts for when the weather makes you a little hot under the collar. Chef Daniel Wilson and his team have put together the ice cream burger ($6), a vanilla ice cream patty rolled on crushed feuilletine pastry flakes, drizzled with a chocolate, strawberry or caramel sauce and stuffed between a slider-sized brioche bun (the same kind used for their burgers).

It's a delicious summer dessert and Wilson says it may not even be a summer-only dessert. The vanilla ice cream is the same ice cream used in the milkshakes, so they'll definitely have the necessary ingredients to do it all year around. Keen to try out this bad boy for yourself? The Ice Cream Burger is available at all Huxtaburger locations indefinitely and if we'd recommend going the full hog by ordering the namesake burger and a side of crinkle chips.