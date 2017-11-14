Lano and Woodley are reuniting after 12 years for a national tour

What do you think of when it comes to great Australian comedy duos? Is it Clark and Dawe, Kath and Kim or maybe Crocodile Dundee and that buffalo? One thing’s for sure, we’ve got a bevy of comedy teams and next year will see the return of one of the best.

Lano and Woodley are getting back together for a national tour in 2018. Whether you know them for their quirky live shows or their brilliant TV series, they're practically Australian comedy royalty by now.

It’s been 12 years since members Colin Lane and Frank Woodley decided to put their beloved double act to bed, before they both went off to pursue their own, equally hilarious, projects.

The pair was last seen performing together in 2016 to help celebrate the Melbourne International Comedy Festival’s 30th birthday. The gig went so well that the lads began to think about getting the band back together. They locked themselves away and got to work creating their new show Fly, a theatrical comedy tribute to the Wright Brothers.

The tour kicks of next March in Canberra before hitting all the major stops around the country, including Melbourne for the Comedy Festival. They'll play Arts Centre Melbourne from Thursday March 29 until Sunday April 22. Tickets go on sale on Tuesday November 21 at 10am.