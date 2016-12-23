London Grammar announce an intimate show in a mystery location in Australia

How much do you love London Grammar? Enough to see them headline one of the upcoming Falls Festivals? Enough to travel to another capital city to see them?

This morning (December 23), the British indie trio announced that they will play an intimate show on Thursday January 5 in a capital city in Australia. Not only will the gig be on a much smaller scale to their usual performances, but the three-piece will be performing brand new material from their forthcoming second album. Fans can nab tickets by entering a ballot, which will be drawn on Monday January 2. Then, ballot winners can choose whether or not to purchase tickets based on where the gig turns out to be. If you live in Melbourne and the show turns out to be in Sydney, then it'll be a true test of just how much you love the Brit Award-nominated band. Either way, some hearts will be broken, while other fans will get set for a truly special experience.

Right now, that is all we know – and you can enter the ballot here.

In the past 12 months, London Grammar have racked up headline slots everywhere from Glastonbury to Late Night With Jimmy Fallon, with critics breathlessly praising lead singer Hannah Reid's soaring vocals. Here's what Time Out Sydney had to say at their last Sydney appearance:

“We already knew frontwoman Hannah Reid had the voice of an angel, but hearing her live and inside an intimate theatre took it to another level… (Reid) hypnotized the crowd with her towering, billowy vocals.”.