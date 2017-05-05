Mamma Mia! is coming to Melbourne

We knew it was coming, but the full tour details for ABBA jukebox Mamma Mia! have just been announced by producers Michael Coppel, Louise Withers & Linda Bewick – and yes, you'll have to head to Canberra this November if you want to see the premiere. Melbourne will have to wait until July 2018, when it opens at the Princess Theatre.

The new Australian production will star Natalie O'Donnell (who sung lead in indie show Next to Normal at the Hayes in 2015) as mother-of-the-bride Donna, and Sarah Morrison (who was superb in the lead role of precocious teenager Lesley/Lisa in Ladies in Black) will star as Sophie.

Alicia Gardiner (Offspring) will play Donna's bestie Rosie, and Jayde Westaby (Dream Lover – The Bobby Darin Musical) will play Tanya. The three potential fathers will be played by Ian Stenlake, Philip Lowe (currently starring in Big Fish at the Hayes) and Josef Ber (Savages). Stephen Mahy (Jersey Boys) will play Sophie's fiancé, Sky. Gary Young (Georgy Girl) will direct.

Mamma Mia! last had an outing in Australia in 2009, and before that in 2001 (where Natalie O'Donnell played Sophie, and Alicia Gardiner played Ali).

On sale dates for the Melbourne season are yet to be announced, but you can jump on the waitlist here.