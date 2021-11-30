Melbourne
Timeout

Jason Arrow and the cast of Hamilton
Photograph: Supplied/Daniel Boud

New and upcoming musicals in Melbourne

Look sharp triple threats: Melbourne is a haven for musical theatre

Written by
Time Out editors
Basically every major musical that tours Australia will get a run in Melbourne. We're an all-singing, all-dancing city, meaning that in any given month there's usually a bunch of musicals playing across the theatre district – as well as smaller scale productions kicking it in our indie theatres. 

Here's our pick of the musicals currently playing in Melbourne, or coming to the city soon. If you're after something of blockbuster scale without quite so much singing and dancing, head to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – you've only got until the end of March before it closes for a revamp (it'll reopen in May).

RECOMMENDED: Here's our guide to scoring the best seats in every Melbourne theatre.

Current and upcoming musicals

Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Photograph: Michelle Grace Hunder

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • Melbourne

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is every bit the “spectacular spectacular” fans have waited for, bursting onto the stage with the same visual splendour and captivating music that made Baz Luhrmann’s film such a hit. Make no mistake, the audience is attending the Moulin Rouge, not the Regent Theatre, with the set spilling out from the stage, conjuring the famous French nightclub in the heart of Melbourne. Performers spill out from the stage too, and it’s well worth taking your seat before showtime to watch as the ensemble slowly, deliberately loll about and casual stun with physical feats. The easy, graceful tempo is a ruse, however, because as soon as the curtain goes up, Moulin Rouge comes at you with guns blazing. Let’s get this out of the way first: if you’re familiar with the film – and presumably many in the audience are – you’re going to notice a lot of similarities and a lot of differences. The plot is thus; young Christian arrives in Paris, joins the Bohemian movement, and falls in love with the star of the Moulin Rouge, Satine. The love is reciprocated but made more difficult by the fact Satine must court the rich, villainous Duke of Monroth so he’ll save the Moulin Rouge from financial ruin.  Unlike the film, however, Moulin Rouge! The Musical opens with ‘Welcome to the Moulin Rouge’ – the famous medley featuring ‘Lady Marmalade’. It’s a big, bold, saucy number to lead with, and one that is triumphantly performed by the four “lady Ms” – aka Nini, Chocolat, Babydoll and Ar

Frozen
Photograph: Lisa Tomasetti

Frozen

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • price 3 of 4
  • Melbourne

Let’s start with the most important thing. Yes, Jemma Rix sings Elsa’s mega-hit song ‘Let It Go’ as the barnstorming closer to act one of this musical staged version of Disney’s Frozen. And yes, she absolutely goddamn nails it.  The story, as any seven-year-old could tell you, is this: Princess Elsa was born with the ability to create snow and ice from her fingertips, but after accidentally wounding her sister and best friend, Anna, she is convinced to hide her powers beneath thick gloves and a frosty veneer of detachment. That strategy is bad for sororal bonding but good for the safety of the kingdom, until the demands of a glove-free and highly emotive coronation day release a literal and metaphorical storm. Details get somewhat hazy after that, with various characters going up and down the mountain that overlooks the sisters’ home of Arendelle, but there’s a talking snowman, an affable reindeer and various degrees of cold and winter clothing involved. The animated version of the story is focused on Elsa, whose platinum fishtail braid adorns lunchboxes the world over. But the stage version is much more centred on Anna, a kindhearted goofball played with true joy and charm by Courtney Monsma. Her singing is more than up to the task of Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez’s music, with a voice that’s Broadway-ready without going the full Ethel Merman. Her dancing is sharp and graceful, but it’s her physical comedy timing and willingness to commit to slapstick that make her

Hamilton
Photograph: Supplied/Daniel Boud

Hamilton

  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • Melbourne

It's official: Hamilton is coming to Melbourne in 2022. The juggernaut musical has confirmed it will play at Melbourne's Her Majesty's Theatre from March 16 2022, following its 2021 Australian premiere in Sydney. For those unfamiliar with the hit show, Hamilton takes the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and turns it into a banging musical underpinned by an incredibly catchy score of music spanning hip hop, jazz and rap.  With the book, lyrics and music written by Lin-Manuel Miranda (who, to top it off, also starred as Alexander Hamilton in the original production), the show debuted on Broadway in 2015, before premiering in Australia in Sydney in March 2021 to rave reviews (you can read our five-star review here). The Australian cast features Jason Arrow as the titular Alexander Hamilton, Chloé Zuel as Eliza Hamilton, Lyndon Watts as Aaron Burr, Akina Edmonds as Angelica Schuyler, Matu Ngaropo as George Washington, Victory Ndukwe as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Shaka Cook as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Marty Alix as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, Elandrah Eramiha as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds and Brent Hill as King George III. Find out more about the cast by reading our interviews with Lyndon Watts and Victory Ndukwe. Hamilton's original US producer, Jeffrey Seller, said: "I am grateful that so many Australians have embraced Hamilton since its Sydney premiere in March. The entire creative team and I are thrilled that Hamilton will call Melb

Cinderella
Photograph: Supplied / TS Publicity

Cinderella

  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • Melbourne

Melbourne's fairy godmother has really come through for the city. Rodgers and Hammerstein's opulent production of Cinderella is coming to the city from May 2022, bringing with it all the magic and music of the Tony Award-winning Broadway show.  The fairytale musical is known for its beautiful set, which premiered on Broadway in 2013 and was so popular that it ran for two years. What you might not realise, however, is that this production of Cinderella was originally written for television. It first aired on the small screen in 1957 starring Julie Andrews and garnered more than 100 million viewers (a record for the time). It's been remade for television several times (including notably in 1997 starring Brandy in the lead role and Whitney Houston as the Fairy Godmother), but the 2022 season marks the first time Australians have been able to see the enchanting show on local stages. The Australian season of Cinderella stars Shubshri Kandiah (Aladdin, Fangirls) as Ella/Cinderella, Ainsley Melham (Aladdin, Merrily We Roll Along) as Prince Topher, and Silvie Paladino (Mamma Mia!, Les Misérables) as Marie the Fairy Godmother. Expect a performance filled with glittering glass slippers, bewitched pumpkins and extravagant gowns, all tempered with a few unusual twists. This Cinderella is no damsel in distress and knows how to fight to make her dreams come true. Cinderella will make its Australian premiere at Melbourne's Regent Theatre on May 20, before going on to play at Sydney's Lyric

The Wedding Singer – the Musical Comedy
Photograph: Nicole Cleary

The Wedding Singer – the Musical Comedy

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • Southbank

The 1998 Drew Barrymore-Adam Sandler film The Wedding Singer is a mulleted, leather-gloved, parachute-panted nostalgia trip to 1985. The stage musical, now much further from 1998 than the film was from 1985, has an extra layer of nostalgia, recalling both the fashions and gender politics of the 1980s and the uncomplicated innocence of a late-’90s romcom.  Far from being weighed down by these expectations, however, the show fizzes and pops like Mentos dropped into New Coke. It's as high energy as a Jane Fonda exercise video, sweet as a Ring Pop and pulls you in like a dancefloor filler at a wedding.  The gist, in case you haven’t seen the film, is this: wedding singer Robbie Hart (Christian Charisiou) and waitress Julia Sullivan (Teagan Wouters) meet-cute the night before Robbie is left at the altar by his fiancée. Julia soon gets engaged to her Wall Street boyfriend Glen (Stephen Mahy), who cheats on her, worships money and fulfils his obligations as a panto villain. No points for guessing whether there’s a wedding at the end.  As the two leads, Charisiou and Wouters have far more chemistry than Sandler and Barrymore ever did - and here both parties are charming and adorable. They are both vocal powerhouses, with Broadway voices made for this kind of music. Charisiou is particularly outstanding, with an expressive face that telegraphs his emotions all the way to the last row of the dress circle. A lesser actor would be upstaged by that tightly permed mullet, but self-assured

Cruel Intentions: the '90s Musical
Photograph: Cruel Intentions the Musical

Cruel Intentions: the '90s Musical

  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • Melbourne

The year 1999 was a big one for movies. The Sixth Sense, Toy Story 2 and The Matrix all came out that year, along with the appalling first Star Wars prequel. But there was one movie that excited the hearts and, er, well... of teenagers that year: sexy thriller Cruel Intentions. Based on the 1782 French novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses (which was also the basis for 1988's Dangerous Liaisons), Cruel Intentions had an all-star, all-'90s cast in Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar, at the height of her Buffy powers.  The plot is somewhat convoluted, but it involved a lot of hot, horny teenagers either sleeping with or refusing to sleep with or pretending to sleep with each other. The film's music was the soundtrack to the summer, featuring '90s artists like Counting Crows, Fatboy Slim, Marcy Playground, the Verve and Blur.  In 2015, Lindsey Rosin, Jordan Ross and the film's director, Roger Kumble, turned the story into a jukebox musical, leaning hard into '90s nostalgia (like really hard. The musical's subtitle is 'the '90s musical'). The songs are even more emblematic of the decade than the film's soundtrack was, though four of them have carried over. The setlist: 'Bye Bye Bye' (NSYNC), 'Sometimes' (Britney Spears), 'Just A Girl' (No Doubt), 'Foolish Games' (Jewel), 'Genie In A Bottle' (Christina Aguilera), 'Breakfast At Tiffany’s' (Deep Blue Something), 'Kiss Me' (Sixpence None the Richer), 'Iris' (Goo Goo Dolls), 'I’ll Make Love To You' (Boyz

Into the Woods
Photograph: TS Publicity

Into the Woods

  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • North Melbourne

Fairytales will converge at North Melbourne's Meat Market this January when Watch This brings the offbeat Stephen Sondheim musical Into The Woods to town.  Whether you're a fan of the stage production or the movie, Into the Woods has for decades enchanted audiences with its quirky, yet wary, take on some of Western culture's best known fairytales. A baker and a wife long for a child, but a witch's curse prevents them from starting a family. Hence, they embark on a quest into the woods to find the solution to their problem, running into a number of famous fairytale characters along the way – we're talking Little Red Ridinghood, Cinderella, Rapunzel and more. But while all the characters have hopes and wishes, Into the Woods famously forces these characters to address the consquences of their actions in achieving said dreams – happily ever afters aren't guaranteed.  The Meat Market production of Into the Woods comes from Watch This, which is dedicated to performing the works of Sondheim. Melanie Hillman and Sonya Suares co-direct (the pair having previously worked on the Green Room Award-nominated Sunday in the Park with George), with an ensemble cast featuring James Millar, Fiona Choi, John O'May and Jackie Rees.  Into the Woods shows at North Melbourne's Meat Market from January 15 to 23.

Tommy
Photograph: © Charlie Kinross

Tommy

  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • St Kilda

You wouldn’t necessarily expect an opera company to be taking on the music of the Who, but that’s exactly what Victorian Opera is doing. After being postponed twice, the company is staging the first professional Australian production of Tommy at the Palais Theatre, with Acid Queens and Pinball Wizards aplenty. It makes a fair bit of sense when you consider that Tommy is a rock opera in the truest sense of the term: it’s almost completely sung-through (i.e. no dialogue) and tells a story of epic proportions, as the titular “deaf, dumb and blind” kid rises to superstardom thanks to his prodigious pinball talents. When it debuted way back in 1969, Tommy was a hit, winning five Tony Awards (plus three Olivier Awards and a Grammy) and going on to spawn a 1975 film starring Elton John and Tina Turner. It's both a psychedelic trip to the 1960s and a true underdog story that is going to leave you standing on your seat cheering for more.  Tommy is showing at the Palais Theatre from February 22 to March 1, with tickets on sale now.

