Melbourne’s getting a mini-golf and cocktail bar in the CBD

Get ready to par-tee: Holey Moley Golf Club is opening its doors to the putting public next month, blending cocktails and beer with a round of mini-golf.

Opening on April 20, Holey Moley will consist of 18 holes that make up two nine-hole courses. Each hole will have its own theme, and will take cues from the OG Holey Moley in Fortitude Valley in Brisbane, which boasts Alice in Wonderland, Nirvana and Game of Thrones-themed holes.

There will be a bar serving golf-themed cocktails that seem to run the gamut of unabashedly sweet combos, all with their own punny names. There’s the Happy Gilmoreo (Chambord raspberry liqueur, Smirnoff red vodka, Baileys, milk, chocolate sauce, crushed Oreos and a whipped cream topping), the Sugar Caddy (Smirnoff vodka, Blue Curacao, lemonade, a dash of raspberry and topped with sweet treats) and the Tee-Quila Mocking Birdie (Don Julio Blanco Tequila, Blue Curacao, sour mix, sugar syrup and garnished with a candy kebab).

Holey Moley is opening its doors at 590 Little Bourke Street, in a spot once occupied by raging nightclub Sorry Grandma. In a similar move, Fun-Lab, the private equity backed entertainment company that runs Holey Moley, recently announced they would be taking over Sydney’s famed live music venue Newtown Social Club to turn it into a similar mini-golf bar.

Speaking to Time Out Sydney, Fun-Lab’s sales and marketing manager Maria Griffen described Holey Moley as a “mash-up for art, music [a] bar [and] mini-golf. It is irreverent, off-the-wall fun with a dose of nostalgia. Our guests can expect good quality and good value fun, where they can socialise with friends in a whole new way".

Mini-golf bookings open early April.