Rapper Macklemore is touring Australia in early 2018

Macklemore, this year's NRL Grand Final headliner, has announced that he will be coming back to Australia in a few months to tour Australia in February 2018.

The American rapper, who rose to fame as one-half of the Macklemore and Ryan Lewis hip-hop duo, will be touring his newly released album Gemini, which is his first solo record since 2005. Since rising to fame with the 2012 album The Heist, featuring the singles 'Thrift Shop', 'Same Love' and 'Can't Hold Us', Macklemore has taken home four Grammy Awards.

In case you missed it, Macklemore's appearance at the NRL Grand Final garnered criticism from Australia's conservative politicians for his performance of his same-sex marriage anthem titled 'Same Love'. The song was written as a tribute to Macklemore's uncle and his husband.

Macklemore will perform at Melbourne's Festival Hall this summer on Tuesday February 6. Tickets go on sale via Live Nation on Tuesday October 10 at 2pm.