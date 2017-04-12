Shuck the front door: an all-you-can-eat Oyster Frenzy is coming to Melbourne

Melbourne’s beloved Oyster Frenzy is returning to St Kilda for a string of dates in the coming months.

Oyster Frenzy is Melbourne’s longest running all-you-can-eat oyster party, serving up the very best oysters, mussels, seafood canapés, sparkling, wine, beer and cider. Held at The Deck at Circa in St Kilda – only a shell’s throw away from Port Phillip Bay – the Oyster Frenzy will have you sipping, slurping and sucking your way through delicious delights from across the country.

While their next two dates in April and May sold out in record time, Oyster Frenzy #16 has been confirmed for Thursday June 22.

Photograph: Supplied

Want a sneak peek of the menu? Guests can dig into cold canapés including smoked Petuna ocean trout with potato and dill, Crystal Bay prawn baguettes and Mt Cook Alpine salmon tartare. Hot canapés include buttermilk fried Cone Bay barra sliders, Fraser Isle spanner crab and corn croquettes and Cloudy Bay clam, bacon and cheddar arancini.

The main event is, of course, the oysters. Dig into steamed Coffin Bay oysters with black bean and young ginger, St Helen’s Tempura oysters with wasabi mayonnaise and Moulting Bay crumbed oysters with celeriac and English mustard remoulade. Oyster dressings include Bloody Mary, Sake and mirin, buttermilk and horseradish, and a red wine and shallot mignonette.

FYI, a whopping 22,008 oysters were shucked and slurped at last year’s event and the Frenzy is hoping to beat the record with this all-you-can-eat bonanza. Tickets are $85 a head and include all the oysters, canapés and drinks you can muster. Nab your tickets here.