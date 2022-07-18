The best all-you-can-eat Melbourne restaurants

Conservatory is Crown’s upmarket buffet restaurant. There’s seafood, sushi, Indian, salads and mod Oz favourites offered for at least three sittings per day so you can choose your own adventure for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Remember to leave plenty of room for the dessert bar, because they’ve got a killer chocolate fondue fountain that’s just waiting for you to dip whatever you want into a puddle of chocolate.
All-you-can-eat restaurants haven't disappeared with your local Sizzler, they just look little different to what they used to be. Gone are the salad bars and stale bain-marie dishes. These days, it's all about quality meals and avoiding waste. We've rounded up the best all-you-can-eat buffets and restaurants in Melbourne to full you to the gunwales.
Looking for this year's must-eat venues? Here are the 50 best restaurants in Melbourne right now. If you're are a feed that promises great bang for buck, here are the best cheap eats in Melbourne. Or maybe you just need something hot after midnight? Try one of Melbourne's best late night eats.