The best all-you-can-eat Melbourne restaurants

Eat all the yum cha you want and still stick to your budget at David's Prahran. Saturdays and Sundays are dedicated to the Cantonese joint's famous unlimited yum cha, where you can feast on unlimited serves of dumplings, pork steamed buns, spicy fried chicken and more.

