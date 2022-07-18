Melbourne
Bain maries filled with food at a buffet.
Photograph: Naim Benjelloun

The best all-you-can-eat restaurants in Melbourne

The unlimited dining opportunities that let you say when

Adena Maier
Written by
Time Out editors
Contributor
Adena Maier
All-you-can-eat restaurants haven't disappeared with your local Sizzler, they just look little different to what they used to be. Gone are the salad bars and stale bain-marie dishes. These days, it's all about quality meals and avoiding waste. We've rounded up the best all-you-can-eat buffets and restaurants in Melbourne to full you to the gunwales.

Looking for this year's must-eat venues? Here are the 50 best restaurants in Melbourne right now. If you're are a feed that promises great bang for buck, here are the best cheap eats in Melbourne. Or maybe you just need something hot after midnight? Try one of Melbourne's best late night eats.

The best all-you-can-eat Melbourne restaurants

Conservatory

1. Conservatory

  • Restaurants
  • Southbank

Conservatory is Crown’s upmarket buffet restaurant. There’s seafood, sushi, Indian, salads and mod Oz favourites offered for at least three sittings per day so you can choose your own adventure for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Remember to leave plenty of room for the dessert bar, because they’ve got a killer chocolate fondue fountain that’s just waiting for you to dip whatever you want into a puddle of chocolate.

Shinbashi Yakiniku
Photograph: Graham Denholm

2. Shinbashi Yakiniku

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Carlton

Shinbashi Yakiniku is one of the only Japanese restaurants in a sea of red-and-white tablecloths on Carlton's Lygon Street. From Monday to Wednesday, you can get an all-you-can-eat DIY Japanese barbecue grilling extravaganza, premium cuts included. 

Okami Greensborough
Photograph: Graham Denholm

3. Okami Greensborough

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Greensborough

Unlike traditional all-you-can-eat situations, dinner at Okami doesn't involve food sitting in bain maries for a questionable amount of time. There’s table service, and the food here is made to order, coming to you fresh out of the kitchen. In a boon for budget-conscious indulgence, you only pay $36.80 per person and you can order anything off the set menu. 

David's
Photograph: Supplied

4. David's

  • Restaurants
  • Prahran

Eat all the yum cha you want and still stick to your budget at David's Prahran. Saturdays and Sundays are dedicated to the Cantonese joint's famous unlimited yum cha, where you can feast on unlimited serves of dumplings, pork steamed buns, spicy fried chicken and more. 

 

For just $40 on Saturdays and $45 on Sundays, you can feast on unlimited serves of dumplings, xiao long baos, pork steamed buns, spicy fried chicken and more. 

Crossways

5. Crossways

  • Restaurants
  • Melbourne
  • price 1 of 4

Vegetarians, you haven’t been forgotten. Run by Melbourne’s Hare Krishna Temple, the Crossways Vegan and Vegetarian Restaurant provides an unlimited meat-free meal for lunch and dinner. At less than $10 a head, this is a great option for starving students, the cash-strapped and vegetarians. Concession cardholders get to pay a measly $7.50. 

Melba at the Langham

6. Melba at the Langham

  • Restaurants
  • Southbank

In this luxury Southbank hotel, you'll find a cornucopia of modern Asian cuisine, seafood, traditional roast carvery, a sashimi and sushi station, an Indian tandoor oven, an Italian pasta corner, and a dessert case. Oh, and did we mention they've got a chocolate fountain? Melba at the Langham is open daily from 6.30am to 11pm, serving a full buffet.

San Antone by Bludso's BBQ

7. San Antone by Bludso's BBQ

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Southbank

Be a wingman (or woman) every Monday night at San Antone and get messy with a pile of chicken wings smoked for two hours and served straight from the pit. For $25, you’ll get a bucket of 10 smoked chicken wings with buttermilk ranch dipping sauce and a side of chips. Here's the cincher: you can keep ordering more for no extra charge if you're still hungry! You can also choose from a range of sauce options: hot Louisiana sauce, house mild barbecue, house hot barbecue, or go ‘naked’ (sans sauce).

China Bar Signature

8. China Bar Signature

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Burwood East

This massive spot in Burwood East and Epping runs well-priced buffets that will cater to the pickiest of eaters if only because its offering covers a huge selection of food. You can swing by for lunch or dinner and expect Peking duck, sushi and sashimi, steamed dumplings and buns, Malaysian noodle and rice dishes cooked to order and a fresh seafood bar. 

B'Churrasco
Photograph: Graham Denholm

9. B'Churrasco

  • Restaurants
  • South American
  • Melbourne
  • price 2 of 4

This is a place for carnivores. Perhaps slightly gluttonous, hedonistic carnivores. The all-you-can-eat menu is $69 on Saturdays and around public holidays, $66 on Fridays and Sundays and $59 on Wednesdays and Thursdays. It comprises 12 different kinds of meat, served from huge skewers at your table. Sides are chips, rice, beans and sweet little banana fritters. 

OhGam Korean BBQ Buffet
Photograph: Makafood

10. OhGam Korean BBQ Buffet

If you're ordering a lot of meat, veg and extras, Korean barbecue can get pretty expensive. Enter OhGam, a spot on Lonsdale street offering all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue for just $35 per person. There's no online booking system, so if you want to book a table, you need to ring them – but it's usually easiest just to walk in. 

