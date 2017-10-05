The Astor is opening a Shining-themed bar and café

Craving a shot of redrum after the movie?



Beloved 1936 cinema the Astor is launching an Art Deco café/bar called the Overlook, themed after the bar at the Overlook Hotel in Stanley Kubrick's 1980 film of Stephen King's novel The Shining.

If you're a little fuzzy on the movie, the bar is where Jack Nicholson's character retreats to while going insane as the hotel's winter caretaker. Here, the Overlook's ghosts appear to him in the form of Lloyd the bartender, Grady the former caretaker, and a ballroom full of dancing guests left over from 1921.

Creepy! But The Shining is also one of the most pored over movies of all time, thanks to the amazing attention to detail by Kubrick and the wealth of possible interpretations of what seems at first a straightforward tale of haunting.

The new bar-café will no doubt be a great place to argue over said interpretations, as well as being good for local freelancers to work at during the day. The food offering will be small but well curated with doughnuts from Doughboy Donuts, vegan cupcakes from Baking Bad, DOC charcuterie, Milk the Cow cheese, and pies by Harrow and Eaton. Plus, there will be wines, craft beers and bottled cocktails from the Everleigh.

Located adjacent to the Astor with entrances via both the foyer and the street, Overlook's interior design will match the Astor's, and manager Zak Hepburn is promising a daily happy hour and monthly trivia night. Because all work and no play makes Jack... well, you know.



