The Killers did a secret gig last night in Brunswick

By Rose J Posted: Saturday September 30 2017, 2:58pm

Photograph: @t_hekillersfans

First, there was the announcement that The Killers would headline the Grand Final pre-show entertainment show. Then came the news that they would do a free gig after the game at the 'G. And just when we thought the Las Vegas rockers couldn't bring the people of Melbourne any more indie rock joy, they hit up Howler in Brunswick last night for a secret show. 

Last night, The Killers descended on Brunswick for a pre-Grand Final warm-up show, much to the delight of 400 fans who had won tickets through a Triple M competition, plus those who had closely followed rumours online.

If you missed out, then the next best thing is living vicariously through the lucky fans who were there:

 

29/09/17, The Howler, Melbourne, Australia

A post shared by The Killers (@thekillers) on

 

 

 

 

As you'd expect, the intimate gig pretty much made the lives of the chosen 400.

 

Craving the chance to see 'Mr Brightside' played live? After smashing their set at the Grand Final earlier today (seriously, check out some of the footage on social media – they even played a cover of Midnight Oil's 'Forgotten Years'), they'll be playing a free gig at the MCG after the Grand Final. Entry will be free from 6pm. Alternatively, book tickets when they go on sale next week for their Melbourne arena show in May.

