The Melbourne International Comedy Festival reveals a huge 2017 line-up

Get ready to laugh until your face hurts, Melbourne – the Comedy Festival is nearly back.

The bulk of the MICF line-up has now been revealed, with its usual overwhelming number of international talent and Australian favourites.

Big international names include UK talents Josie Long, Ruby Wax, Paul Foot and James Acaster. They'll be joined by Irish comedians David O’Doherty and Jason Byrne, as well as Canadian-American stand-up DeAnne Smith. Arj Barker is back again, along with Jimeoin and Urzila Carlson.

On the home front, expect the likes of Anne Edmonds, Aunty Donna, Barry Morgan, Becky Lucas, Cal Wilson, Claire Hooper, Dave Thornton, Demi Lardner, Erin Hutchinson, Frank Woodley, Geraldine Quinn, Hannah Gadsby, Joel Creasey, Judith Lucy and Denise Scott, Laura Davis, Luke McGregor, Mel Buttle, Rama Nicholas, Rhys Nicholson, Sam Simmons, Sammy J, Susie Youssef, Tom Ballard, Tommy Little and Wil Anderson.

Sydney-based comedian Zoë Coombs Marr will reprise her utterly brilliant show Trigger Warning, which took out last year’s Barry Award (the top gong at the MICF). If you missed the misadventures of Dave – her neckbearded comic creation – then make sure you lock in tickets now.

For the full line-up, visit the Melbourne International Comedy Festival website.