The xx are coming to Melbourne in January

The British trio the xx has announced an east coast headline tour in the first month of 2018, touring with special guests Kelela and Earl Sweatshirt. Romy Madley Croft, Oliver Sim and Jamie Smith (Jamie xx) will play three outdoor venues in the middle of summer, starting with Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne (Sat Jan 13), then Riverstage in Brisbane (Wed Jan 17) and finishing up at the Domain in Sydney (Sat Jan 20).

The I See You Australia tour comes fresh off the back of their Splendour in the Grass set, and the shows will be the band’s first Australian headline shows since they embarked on their 2013 tour. The xx are expected to serenade fans with favourites from their first album xx to the Mercury prize nominated release I See You.

And because they’re a lovely bunch, the xx have partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 from every ticket purchased will go towards local LGBTQIA programs in each city of the tour. Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 10am, Monday August 21. Tickets go on general sale at noon on Friday August 25.

Did you hear? Meredith has dropped a killer line-up.