Meredith Music Festival drops a killer line-up

Get ready to disco 'til you drop, Melbourne. Aunty Meredith has announced the line-up for her 27th festival, and believe us when we say that it's going to be a Very Good Time.

Topping the bill is Norwegian disco lord Todd Terje and his band the Olsens. He'll be bringing glittery space beats to the Supernatural Amphitheatre on Saturday night in his first-ever appearance in Australia with his live band.

Then there's Chicago's Noname (below) – purveyor of soul and hip hop (if you haven't heard her cult 2016 record Telefone, then you're in for a treat).

Other big-name international acts include Californian dance-punk party-starters !!!, LA rockers Warpaint, Baltimore synthpop trio Future Islands and New Zealand singer-songwriter Aldous Harding.

On the local front, Melbourne talent includes Harvey Sutherland & Bermuda, Total Control and Various Asses. The full line-up is below:



Todd Terje & the Olsens

Noname

ESG

Total Control

!!!

Future Islands

Warpaint

Downtown Boys

Mark Seymour and the Undertow

Aldous Harding

Harvey Sutherland & Bermuda

Amyl and the Sniffers

Big Thief

Pissed Jeans

Various Asses

Japanese Breakfast

RVG

The Teskey Brothers

DJ JNett

The Senegambian Jazz Band

Rings Around Saturn

Kikagaku Moyo

... and of course, good old Silence Wedge.

To score tickets, remember to enter the ticket ballot before 10.27pm, Tuesday August 15.