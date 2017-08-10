Meredith Music Festival drops a killer line-up

Get ready to disco 'til you drop, Melbourne. Aunty Meredith has announced the line-up for her 27th festival, and believe us when we say that it's going to be a Very Good Time.
Topping the bill is Norwegian disco lord Todd Terje and his band the Olsens. He'll be bringing glittery space beats to the Supernatural Amphitheatre on Saturday night in his first-ever appearance in Australia with his live band.
Then there's Chicago's Noname (below) – purveyor of soul and hip hop (if you haven't heard her cult 2016 record Telefone, then you're in for a treat).
Other big-name international acts include Californian dance-punk party-starters !!!, LA rockers Warpaint, Baltimore synthpop trio Future Islands and New Zealand singer-songwriter Aldous Harding.
On the local front, Melbourne talent includes Harvey Sutherland & Bermuda, Total Control and Various Asses. The full line-up is below:
Todd Terje & the Olsens
Noname
ESG
Total Control
!!!
Future Islands
Warpaint
Downtown Boys
Mark Seymour and the Undertow
Aldous Harding
Harvey Sutherland & Bermuda
Amyl and the Sniffers
Big Thief
Pissed Jeans
Various Asses
Japanese Breakfast
RVG
The Teskey Brothers
DJ JNett
The Senegambian Jazz Band
Rings Around Saturn
Kikagaku Moyo
... and of course, good old Silence Wedge.
To score tickets, remember to enter the ticket ballot before 10.27pm, Tuesday August 15.