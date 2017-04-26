There is a Puppy Tram travelling through Melbourne CBD today

However you feel about your daily commute on Melbourne's public transport system, the good people at Public Transport Victoria and Guide Dogs Victoria are keen to make it a little better today, because lucky tram passengers will be getting a furry treat today with the Puppy Tram.

Yep, an actual tram full of puppies is travelling up and down St Kilda Road from Swanston Street today to celebrate Guide Dogs Victoria's 60th anniversary. The anniversary marks the valuable service Guide Dogs Victoria has provided to people with low vision for six decades. Over 8000 pups have been raised and trained by the organisation – starting from toilet training to navigating around the city.

Victorian state laws dictate that a visually impaired person is permitted to travel on any form of public transport, including trams, trains, and taxis, with a guide dog.

Don't get used to the cuddles, however, those service labradors (and VERY GOOD DOGGOS) shouldn't be touched because a single pat can undo months of training and a distracted pupper can be difficult for the owner to handle.

Learn more about guide dogs on Guide Dogs Victoria.