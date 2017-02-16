This hidden Melbourne bar made it into one of the world's best bar lists

It's the place you go for incredible classic cocktails with amazing service to boot. The only trick is actually getting in, because this hidden Melbourne bar barely fits 10 people at a time. Yep, any self-respecting Melburnian know that Bar Americano is one of the city's greatest treasures, but it looks like international cocktail lovers are getting on board, because this little cubbyhole bar has been featured in Phaidon's Where Bartenders Drink: The Last Word on the Glass.

We are chuffed to announce that our little cubbyhole has made the cut. @phaidonsnaps "Where Bartenders Drink" . The world's expert drink-makers share their secrets across 60 countries. It's the only guide you need to ensure that you get the best drinks in the most memorable global locations". A post shared by Bar Americano (@baramericano) on Feb 15, 2017 at 2:12pm PST

In Where Bartenders Drink, author Adrienne Stillman enlisted the help of 225 world-famous bartenders, who shared a total of 750 of their favourite bars spread across 60 countries around the world. These are the bars that people who shake, stir and pour for a living go to when they're not behind the bar. And it just so happens that little ol' Bar Americano is up there among the best, and we couldn't agree more. The man behind the bar, owner Matt Bax, is behind some of Melbourne's best cocktails and young bartender Liana Oster was awarded Hot Talent Award at the 2017 Time Out Bar Awards.

Where Bartenders Drink is available now to pre-order. Copies go on sale on February 27.