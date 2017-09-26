  • Blog
This new look-and-find kids book shows off the best of Melbourne

By Rebecca Russo Posted: Tuesday September 26 2017, 11:10am

Photograph: Supplied

Think of illustrator Megan McKean’s Hello, Melbourne! as a starter pack on all things Melbourne. Perfect for young children, this charming picture book follows six cheeky magpies as they explore 14 of their favourite Melbourne places for food, fun, shopping, culture and sport.  

Flying across the city on a full day adventure, the magpies make pit stops at all your favourite sites. They admire the Hosier Lane graffiti, shop in the bustling Royal Arcade, then head to the MCG for a footy match, eat tasty Italian food on Lygon Street and explore the bookish wonders of the State Library.

Hello, Melbourne page

Like a Melbournised version of Where’s Wally, Hello, Melbourne! beautifully captures Melbourne’s infectious community spirit and world-class landmarks. It’s the perfect gift for the littlest Melburnian you know.

Hello, Melbourne page

McKean will be doing two storytime events in October to coincide with the release of the book:

Little Bookroom, Carlton North – Thu Oct 19 at 10.30am
Readings Kids Store, Carlton – Fri  Oct 20 at 10am

Hello, Melbourne! is available for $25 from McKean's website.

Staff writer
By Rebecca Russo 70 Posts

Rebecca is Time Out Australia's editorial assistant. Follow her on Twitter @beckrusso.

