Thnks fr th Mmrs: an emo party is coming to Melbourne this weekend

Do you ever feel like breaking down? Do you ever feel out of place? Like somehow you just don’t belong, and no one understands you? Don’t worry, Supersmall is hosting an emo party of epic proportions this Friday night, so MakeDamnSure you’re Vindicated.

Spend your evening scream-singing ‘I’m Not Okay’, air violining to 'Ocean Avenue', and paying your respects to a metaphorical shrine to Brendon Urie as the South Yarra nightclub spin classic tunes from your favourite ‘00s emo bands this Friday night.

Entry is $5 with a free photo booth on hand to capture the night in all its long-fringed glory. Angst-themed drink specials will be available including XxAnguishxX Slushies, Eyeliner Bombs, .:Cry:. Shots, Depresso Espressos, Skinny Jean Spritzes, Myspace Mojitos and My Chemical Cosmos.

The night will culminate in a countdown of the hottest 100 emo songs of all time (my vote’s on ‘I Write Sins Not Tragedies’). If you want to score yourself a free drink and a chance to win a $50 bar tab, chuck up your favourite emo song on the Facebook event page to get into the draw.

So put on your tightest black skinny jeans, strap on your black cons, straighten that fringe and join the Black Parade.