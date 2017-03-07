What's happening around Melbourne on International Women's Day 2017

Wednesday March 8 is International Women's Day and this year the theme is 'Be Bold for Change', that is change to ensure the world take steps forward towards gender parity and change to create a more gender inclusive world. This is why we've highlighted the best events around Melbourne that pay homage to the women making waves in Melbourne and nationally.

1. Visit the Royal Women's Hospital new exhibition, The Women behind the Women's

Photograph: Meredith O'Shea

You may have been born at the Royal Women's Hospital, but how much do you know about the incredible women who work there? The Women behind the Women's is an inspiring exhibition that aims to showcase the professional and private achievements of women who work at the Royal Women's Hospital. The picture above is of midwife, artist and LGBT activist Natalie Jeantou, who not only delivers babies everyday (like the seconds old Damien Lorfino pictured) but was also a prize winner at the 2017 Midsumma Australia Post Art Prize.

Sometimes you just need some quality time with the ladies in your life. The Summer Night Market is celebrating International Women's Day this Wednesday with free outdoor yoga and pilates classes from TWOSIX Wellness. Co-founders Bree Pagliuso and Emma Udorovic will be running through poses over two 20-minute sessions at the market's E-sheds. Catch the 6.20pm or 7.40 session and make your way to the stalls for a spot of dinner from the night market's cracking food stalls. Meanwhile, the music stage will feature an all-female line-up of talent.

In keeping the with the 'Be Bold For Change' theme at this year's International Women's Day, General Assembly is hosting The Future is Female: International Women's Day Lightning Talks. Female leaders in technology, social enterprise and more will be discussing gender equality in their industries, the challenges they've faced, and key tips for taking charge in whatever industry you're in. Speakers include Sarah Moran, the co-founder of Girl Geek Academy, Dhaksyshy Sooriyakumaran from social enterprise YLAB, and Kirsten Phelan from Rome2rio.

Photograph: Adam Trafford/AFL Media

Think you know AFL? Read on the eight amazing pro athletes who are leading the charge for women in AFL. We spoke to the AFLW players from Carlton, Collingwood, Fremantle Dockers, Western Bulldogs, Melbourne, Collingwood, Brisbane Lions, Adelaide Crows and GWS Giants about what it's like to be in the middle of a watershed moment that will change AFL for the better. C'arn you bloody rippers!

Women of the World (WOW) is holding a massive concert in Footscray on March 25 to celebrate the diversity of the city's female musicians. The line-up features Sampa the Great, Mojo Juju, Electric Fields, The Black Sistaz, Sugar Fed Leopards, Melbourne DJ MzRizk and Thando. It's going to be a great day of music at the Footscray Community Arts Centre and it's all free!