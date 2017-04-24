Would you let an artist turn your nude selfie into an artwork? Thanks to this Melbourne hotel, you can

You know that scene in Titanic when Rose asks Jack to draw her like “one of your French girls”? Of course you do, you’re a human being with a pulse. But watching that scene, have you ever wished you had a Jack of your own to capture your fine self in the nuddy?

Art Series Hotels have just launched a brand new campaign that allows guests to sleepover, strike a pose in the privacy of their hotel room and be life drawn by an artist. You’ll then be able to take the artwork home with you to display or bring out at social gatherings (I mean, you do you ¯\_(ツ)_/¯).

Photograph: Supplied

The No Robe package is all about encouraging self-expression and being comfortable in your own skin. Will Deague, CEO of Art Series Hotels, said “at Art Series we don’t buy into the ‘nude is rude’ camp of thinking. We want to encourage our guests to dare to be different and bold – to celebrate their individuality and feel liberated in their own skin. It’s about stripping away hang-ups and be free – nude or not!”

If the thought of becoming a nude model for the day isn’t really up your alley, take solace in the fact that you’ll only be baring skin for a purpose-built camera unit that’s set up in your hotel room. You’ll get two hours to take the perfect boudoir selfie, then the photo is sent to the artist via an encrypted link. The artist will then turn the photograph into a signed line drawing, and then permanently delete the file.

The No Robe package will run from May 1 to June 15 across all seven of Art Series’ properties, including the four in Melbourne (the Blackman, the Cullen, the Olsen and the Larwill). These extra special sleepovers start at $299 a night.

Time to channel your inner Rose, hey?