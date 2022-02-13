Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Two people toasting drinks outside of a shiny silver Airstream caravan
Photograph: Emily Hess

The best boutique hotels in Melbourne

Think outside the square and treat yourself to somewhere just a little (or a lot) luxe

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier
Advertising

There are countless hotels to choose from in Melbourne, but if you're after something a bit different, you should book a stay at one of our city's boutique hotels. From Airstream caravans hoisted atop a carpark rooftop to tiny 34-room hotels filled with kitschy lamps and furry rugs, these are the stays you'll want to write home about. 

If you're after something that exudes luxury, check out the best fancy hotels in Melbourne. Not looking to splash out? We've also rounded up Melbourne's best cheap hotels for those on a budget.

Boutique hotels in Melbourne

The Como
Photograph: Supplied

1. The Como

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • South Yarra

Since opening its doors in 1989, the Como Hotel has become a hotspots for celebs (thanks to its location next to Channel Ten). Here at Time Out, we love the Como because of its eating-drinking-shopping location on Chapel Street. This five-star hotel features 111 rooms that blend chic, minimalist design with living spaces bathed in natural light, and guests also get access to the hotel's rooftop pool, sun deck, gymnasium and sauna. If you really want to splurge, book one of the three penthouses on offer. The loft-style Gem and Pearl penthouses feature spiral staircases that lead you up to a large spa bath and private sauna, while the opulent Gold penthouse has a balcony with a garden view and sumptuous decor in black and gold. They'll cost you, but it's worth it. 

Read more
Check prices
Adelphi Hotel
Photograph: Booking.com

2. Adelphi Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Melbourne

With only 34 rooms, the Adelphi can afford to be a little playful in design. Kitschy lamps, furry rugs and not-very-functional-but-still-cute couches line the corners of rooms, with the centrepiece king-sized bed a comfy standout. The brightly hued rooms also come with 40-inch flat screens (with unlimited movies), spacious bathrooms with rainfall showerheads and minibars full of free snacks and non-alcoholic drinks. And we’d be remiss if we didn’t talk about the rooftop. The Adelphi’s rooftop pool is probably one of the most photographed pools in Melbourne, thanks to its cantilevering glass bottom, which juts out over Flinders Lane. 

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
Jasper Hotel
Booking.com

3. Jasper Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Melbourne

This stylish boutique hotel offers four-star accommodation in Melbourne CBD in the heart of the Market Precinct, just 450 metres from Queen Victoria Market. Guests will also have free access to the Melbourne City Bath's fitness centre (including gym classes!) and the hotel's sauna and swimming pool. If you get peckish, Jasper Kitchen offers indoor and outdoor dining as well as all-day in-room service. The restaurant serves modern cuisine featuring local produce from the Queen Victoria market, as well as a selection of wines and beers. 

Read more
Check prices
DoubleTree by Hilton Melbourne
Photograph: Supplied

4. DoubleTree by Hilton Melbourne

  • Hotels
  • Melbourne

The Flinders Street Station-adjacent hotel is a short walk to some of Melbourne’s most notable laneways and best bars, restaurants and boutiques. That said, make sure you save some time to experience everything DoubleTree has to offer, including cocktails in the Lobby Bar and grass-fed steak at the in-house eatery Platform 270. In 2019 the hotel completely revamped its 14th floor, creating seven spacious rooms with some of the best views you can get of the city.

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
Lancemore's Crossley St
Photograph: Supplied/Rhiannon Taylor

5. Lancemore's Crossley St

  • Hotels
  • Melbourne

Walking down narrow Crossley Street you might be surprised to learn that a four-star hotel remains tucked away, neighbouring grungy, Mexican-inspired venue Bodega UndergroundA plush, rust-coloured carpet greets you to imitate the feeling of walking down a red carpet, and so it should come as no surprise that the overarching theme of the hotel is the theatre. The sunlit rooftop is a highlight and has views of neighbouring apartment buildings. It’s no forty-level skyscraper, but its level five views aren’t disrupted either. Lounge on the beachy daybeds or warm up by the contemporary fire pit. 

Read more
QT Melbourne
Photograph: Supplied

6. QT Melbourne

  • Hotels
  • Melbourne

Since opening in 2016, the QT Melbourne has made quite a splash in the city. Its 188 rooms can be hard to come by, so if you’ve got your heart set on staying, book in advance. Rooms have a schmick Wall Street vibe, with timber floorboards, glamorous en suites and QT’s “please-don’t-make-me-get-up-I-don’t-want-to-get-up” gel-topped beds. Imagine a millennial Patrick Bateman's apartment, without the hidden bodies. Book into a suite and you could find yourself in a freestanding bathtub, set on an enclosed pavilion overlooking one of Melbourne’s hipper rooftop bars.

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
Ovolo Laneways
Photograph: Booking.com

7. Ovolo Laneways

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Melbourne

Whether you’re staying in the cosy studio or splurging on a penthouse suite, fun is front and centre at this hip hotel inspired by Melbourne’s laneway culture. With interesting touches like chalkboards, pinball machines and colourful murals throughout the property, there is nothing generic about this hotel, which is well-suited to travellers who want to make the most of the enviable location right in the thick of it on Little Bourke Street. Of all the extras on offer, the free minibar is the obvious winner.

Read more
Check prices
The Cullen
Photograph: Booking.com

8. The Cullen

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Prahran

The Cullen – located two minutes’ walk from buzzing Chapel Street – was the first creation by the Art Series Hotel Group, whose hotels blend the visions of some of Australia’s most influential modern and contemporary artists with clever design and seamless service. Every room of the hotel, from the compact studio suite to the sprawling penthouse, pays tribute to Sydney artist Adam Cullen, thanks to a large private collection of his work. The option of hiring a Smart Car, bicycle, pram or scooter makes getting around easy, whether you’re exploring Melbourne’s trendy inner south or venturing further afield.

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
The Olsen
Photograph: Booking.com

9. The Olsen

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • South Yarra
  • price 2 of 4

The Olsen is not just a hotel; it’s a living showcase of its titular artist. John Olsen’s work adorns every room, which explains why the decorations are otherwise on the clean, stylish and white side – they’re never going to compete with the works on display. The rooms are large and beautiful and the South Yarra location oh-so-chic. If you’ve ever wanted to stay in a luxury art gallery, this is as close as the dream gets.

Read more
Check prices
Hotel Lindrum
Photograph: Booking.com

10. Hotel Lindrum

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Melbourne

Merging old-world elegance with modern amenities and service, Hotel Lindrum is a slice of Melbourne heritage wrapped up in a seriously luxurious hotel stay. Once a former billiard centre, Hotel Lindrum’s 59 rooms feature original windows, wool carpet and Samsung Smart LCD televisions. Enjoying a prime location on Flinders Street, Hotel Lindrum is surrounded by Melbourne’s best food and wine hotspots, yet the hotel’s own Back Bar has everything a discerning hotel guest could ever need with leather armchairs, a fireplace and a full-size billiard table.

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
Zagame’s House
Photograph: Supplied

11. Zagame’s House

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Carlton

Zagame’s House features all the plusses that make a staycation worth it: plush king-sized beds, velour armchairs, a rainfall shower, a decked-out minibar and minimalist Scandi furnishings that seem straight out of a Pinterest collection. Plus, there’s the chic wine bar Lord Lygon right there on the ground floor. 

Read more
Notel
Photograph: Leslie Haworth

12. Notel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Melbourne

If you have also wandered down Flinders Lane and wondered what those vintage caravans on a city rooftop were, we are here to answer your questions. The six vintage 1970s Airstream caravans form Notel, the "No Hotel" plunked on top of a CBD carpark. Whoever said we’d reached peak Melbourne clearly did not anticipate this. The pink-and-white interiors of the Airstreams are all curves and clean lines, and the caravans are very much a 1960s vision of the future. The queen-sized bed is extremely comfortable, and there's plenty of space to move around. There are little touches throughout, including the aforementioned rainfall showerhead (10/10 water pressure), luxe bath products from the likes of Malin + Goetz and Bar None, and the biggest perk of all: a free mini-bar, stocked with local Victorian drinks and snacks.

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
The Prince Hotel
Photograph: Supplied

13. The Prince Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • St Kilda

It’s a pub! It’s a venue! It’s a hotel! It’s a bar! It’s a restaurant! It’s basically the most versatile building in St Kilda, given that it encompasses most of the block and contains the Prince of Wales Hotel, Circa, the Aurora Spa Retreat and the Prince Bandroom. See, developers, we can all get along. It also manages to straddle that cool, inner-city vibe with luxury suites – and the Deck has gorgeous views across Port Phillip Bay. With chic rooms, a spa retreat, pool and fabulous cuisine at the Circa dining room, it's hard to go past the indulgent offerings of the Prince.

Read more
Check prices
Lyall Hotel and Spa

14. Lyall Hotel and Spa

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • South Yarra

The Lyall is temporarily closed until its reopening in the first week of April 2022. 

Nestled on leafy Murphy Street, The Lyall rates high on the Time Out radar for its classical rooms, award-winning day spa and intimate bar, where a gin and tonic gets the evening started in a grand way. Perfect for romantic weekends away or naughty mid-week stays, The Lyall takes comfort to great heights thanks to some of the best designed and most stylish suites in the city.

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
Royce Hotel
Photograph: Booking.com

15. Royce Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Melbourne

This designer boutique hotel is housed in a building that was once a prestige car showroom. While the modern fit-out hits all the right notes, the Royce still carries an understated historical elegance, with a grand staircase, ornate ceilings and statement chandelier evoking a sense of theatrical drama in the lobby. Whether staying in the Standard Room or the Royal Suite, guests are assured five-star service every step of the way.

Read more
Check prices

Other places to pamper yourself in Melbourne

The best massages in Melbourne

The best massages in Melbourne

  • Health and beauty
  • Massages

We all need a little TLC every now and then. Leave your worries at the door and check yourself into the city's best massage parlours.

Read more
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended

    More on Love Local

      You may also like
        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.