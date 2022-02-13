The Lyall is temporarily closed until its reopening in the first week of April 2022.

Nestled on leafy Murphy Street, The Lyall rates high on the Time Out radar for its classical rooms, award-winning day spa and intimate bar, where a gin and tonic gets the evening started in a grand way. Perfect for romantic weekends away or naughty mid-week stays, The Lyall takes comfort to great heights thanks to some of the best designed and most stylish suites in the city.