Since opening its doors in 1989, the Como Hotel has become a hotspots for celebs (thanks to its location next to Channel Ten). Here at Time Out, we love the Como because of its eating-drinking-shopping location on Chapel Street. This five-star hotel features 111 rooms that blend chic, minimalist design with living spaces bathed in natural light, and guests also get access to the hotel's rooftop pool, sun deck, gymnasium and sauna. If you really want to splurge, book one of the three penthouses on offer. The loft-style Gem and Pearl penthouses feature spiral staircases that lead you up to a large spa bath and private sauna, while the opulent Gold penthouse has a balcony with a garden view and sumptuous decor in black and gold. They'll cost you, but it's worth it.
There are countless hotels to choose from in Melbourne, but if you're after something a bit different, you should book a stay at one of our city's boutique hotels. From Airstream caravans hoisted atop a carpark rooftop to tiny 34-room hotels filled with kitschy lamps and furry rugs, these are the stays you'll want to write home about.
If you're after something that exudes luxury, check out the best fancy hotels in Melbourne. Not looking to splash out? We've also rounded up Melbourne's best cheap hotels for those on a budget.