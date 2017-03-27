  • Blog
Yet another historic Melbourne pub gets torn down for new development

By Delima Shanti Posted: Monday March 27 2017, 6:07pm

Another day, another bulldozed pub. 

Port Melbourne's 150-year-old London Hotel, known for its sleek, beach-facing white exterior, is the latest casualty of Melbourne's changing landscape, as it was bulldozed today. Local residents have been campaigning for more than a year for the pub to be saved, but even their last ditch attempt to appeal to planning minister Richard Wynne failed.

There's no word yet on what will replace the pub, but Port Phillip Council has rejected the owner's original plan to build an eight-storey apartment block. The London Hotel was built in the 1860s, however Port Phillip Council failed to secure heritage protection on the site. 

Via Leader Community News.

Commiserate by grabbing a pint at your local pub, or check out our list of the 50 best pubs in Melbourne. 

Staff writer
By Delima Shanti 98 Posts

Delima is Time Out Melbourne’s associate editor, in-house foodie and ardent fan of Melbourne’s dumpling joints. Her first name means pomegranate in Indonesian.

