Yet another historic Melbourne pub gets torn down for new development

Another day, another bulldozed pub.

Port Melbourne's 150-year-old London Hotel, known for its sleek, beach-facing white exterior, is the latest casualty of Melbourne's changing landscape, as it was bulldozed today. Local residents have been campaigning for more than a year for the pub to be saved, but even their last ditch attempt to appeal to planning minister Richard Wynne failed.

There's no word yet on what will replace the pub, but Port Phillip Council has rejected the owner's original plan to build an eight-storey apartment block. The London Hotel was built in the 1860s, however Port Phillip Council failed to secure heritage protection on the site.

Via Leader Community News.