This hotel rooftop will transform into an outdoor cinema complete with a pop-up gin bar

This summer, Lancemore Crossley St is turning its rooftop terrace into a dazzling outdoor cinema. The cinema will play classic Hollywood movies each Thursday from December 2 until January 27, and a pop-up gin bar will be curating signature cocktails using Malfy gin.

Pretend you've been whisked away to a sun-soaked Italian enclave as you sip on bright, zesty drinks featuring flavours like pink grapefruit, lemon and orange. The bar is open to anyone who has purchased a movie ticket, and your first drink is included in the price.

No movie is complete without the snacks, and guests will also have access to a decadent food tower filled with sweet and savoury delights, including freshly baked macaroons, cakes and pastries as well as sandwiches.

The program for this summer includes beloved cult classics like The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Grease, Fight Club, Ferris Bueller's Day Off and Pulp Fiction.

To make the deal even sweeter, all attendees will have a chance to win a one night stay at the hotel. Head to the Lancemore Crossley St website for more information and to book tickets.