Dance the night away to techno, R&B, electronic and indie music

Despite its giggle-eliciting name, the three-level Brown Alley is one of the best clubs in Melbourne. Weekly entertainment spans techno, R&B, electro, indie and breaks. The downstairs room feels like a superclub while the upstairs room is long and rectangular with DJs at one end in a darkened alcove. The open rooftop bar is the smoking area.

Address: Colonial Hotel
585 Lonsdale St
Melbourne
3000
Transport: Nearby stations: Flagstaff
Contact:
www.brownalley.com Call Venue 03 9670 8599
Opening hours: Fri & Sat 10pm-4am
