Brown Alley
Time Out says
Dance the night away to techno, R&B, electronic and indie music
Despite its giggle-eliciting name, the three-level Brown Alley is one of the best clubs in Melbourne. Weekly entertainment spans techno, R&B, electro, indie and breaks. The downstairs room feels like a superclub while the upstairs room is long and rectangular with DJs at one end in a darkened alcove. The open rooftop bar is the smoking area.
Details
|Address:
|
Colonial Hotel
585 Lonsdale St
Melbourne
3000
|Transport:
|Nearby stations: Flagstaff
|Contact:
|Opening hours:
|Fri & Sat 10pm-4am